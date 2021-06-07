R Ashwin Backs England Pacer Ollie Robinson Over Offensive Tweets Controversy

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday. Considered discriminatory by nature, the Ollie Robinson tweets from the year 2012-2013 were the reason for the suspension of the fast bowler. Netizens all over the world reacted strongly to the Ollie Robinson suspension and recently Indian spin bowler R Ashwin has given his reaction for the same matter.

R Ashwin reacts to Ollie Robinson suspension

R Ashwin took to Twitter on Monday to give his reaction to the Ollie Robinson suspension while addressing the effect of social media on a person’s life. R Ashwin addressed the old tweets written by Robinson by saying that he could understand the negative sentiments towards the past actions of the fast bowler. However, Ashwin also felt sorry for Robinson as the fast bowler was suspended just after an impressive start to his Test career.

I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 7, 2021

Ashwin pointed out that the Ollie Robinson suspension was a strong indication of what the future holds in the present social media generation. Ollie Robinson was a teenager when he wrote tweets that were considered as discriminatory. The old Ollie Robinson tweets started resurfacing on the internet after the end of the first day of the England vs New Zealand Test series.

Ollie Robinson Test debut overshadowed by his suspension

Ollie Robinson made his Test debut during the first match of the England vs New Zealand Test series at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Robinson took a total of 7 wickets and played a knock of 42 runs during the first Test match against New Zealand. Despite his performance, the ECB announced that the England and Sussex bowler had been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following past tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. Post his suspension, Robinson won’t be available for the second Test starting on June 10 at the Edgbaston.

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 6, 2021

WTC Final date as per IND vs NZ news

Meanwhile, as per the IND vs NZ news, the WTC Final date is scheduled from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team will play the 2nd Test match against England from June 10. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: BCCI/ECB Twitter