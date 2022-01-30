R Ashwin Backs South African U19 Star 'Baby AB' To Bag Contract At IPL Auction 2022

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on the U-19 youngsters who could land contracts in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. On his official YouTube channel, Ashwin predicted the names of Indian U-19 cricketers who could be selected in the auction. Ashwin also mentioned the South African sensation Dewald Brevis, dubbed "Baby AB" due to his batting skills, who has gone viral since the start of the ongoing U-19 World Cup. Although the South African cricketer is exceptionally good, Ashwin believes it will be difficult for him to secure an IPL contract this year because U-19 overseas players are rarely selected at the auction.

What did Ashwin say?

However, Ashwin remarked that in the past, certain extraordinary situations of U-19 overseas cricketers landing IPL contracts had occurred, naming Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock as examples. Ashwin said Brevis might get picked as well because of his performance in the World Cup but it is highly unlikely. Brevis is a big fan of AB de Villiers and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has even expressed his desire to represent the IPL side from the south.

"One player from South Africa, known as 'Baby AB' is being rated highly. His name is Dewald Brevis. He is playing extraordinarily well. But, will he be picked? Every team has only 8 overseas slots so it remains to be seen if teams would use one slot for an unproven but talented U19 cricketer. He is being called 'Baby AB' but let's see if teams go for him," Ashwin said.

"U-19 cricketers from other countries are not picked even though they are talented. But there has been an exception. Kings XI Punjab picked Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman based on his performance in the U-19 World Cup. Rashid Khan is another name that comes into mind. Sunrisers Hyderabad picked Quinton de Kock based on his World Cup performances in 2013. Though he wasn't that successful. He then moved to RCB and then to MI. I mentioned Brevis. We have to wait and see if he would be picked," Ashwin added.

Meanwhile, Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Dinesh Bana, Raj Bawa, Aneeshwar Gautam, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harnoor Singh, Manav Parekh, Vicky Otswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Garv Sangwan, Kaushal Tambe, and Vasu Vats are some of the India U-19 cricketers who Ashwin thinks might bag contracts at the IPL 2022 auction.