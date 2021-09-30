Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally opened up about his verbal altercation with England skipper Eoin Morgan and his actions that led to the incident. Ashwin and Morgan were engaged in a heated argument during the 41st match of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ashwin was accused by Morgan of violating the spirit of the game by taking an extra run following an overthrow by KKR fielder that hit Rishabh Pant before deflecting to the other side of the field. Ashwin, on Thursday, turned to social media to provide his version of the story and took a jibe at those who are targetting him under the garb of saving the spirit of cricket.

"Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory. What’s even more surprising is the fact that people are discussing this and also trying to talk about who is the good and bad person here!" Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

R Ashwin asked his critics to not get confused by people who tell them that "you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker".

Ashwin, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, said, "To all the ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ fans in the house': There are millions of cricketers with several thought processes that play this great game to make it their careers, teach them that an extra run taken due to a poor throw aimed to get you out can make your career and an extra yard stolen by the non-striker can break your career."

He went on to add, "Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere."

1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!?

Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was?

Of course NOT. — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2021

IPL 2021: What happened between R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan?

The incident had occurred after New Zealand spinner Tim Southee dismissed Ashwin with the first ball of the final over and hurled a few words at him. While Ashwin was responding to Southee, Morgan came out in support of his teammate and said a few words of his own to the Indian spinner.

After that, Ashwin was seen approaching Morgan and pointing his fingers at him, before KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik intervened to keep the two apart. In the second innings, however, it was Ashwin who had the last laugh, dismissing Morgan for a duck.

"Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully it didn’t. We all played in the right spirit. And its a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that," Morgan had said in the post-match press conference.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI)