R Ashwin Comments On Rohit Sharma's Contentious Decision; 'You Should Go For Declaration'

Veteran spinner R Ashwin has recently commented upon Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma's contentious decision to declare the innings when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was batting at 175 runs not out in the first IND vs SL Test.

After India comfortably won the match by an innings and 222 runs, the hitman had said at the post-match presentation that it was Jadeja's call to declare the innings and that he was keen that the 33-year old got to his double hundred.

While speaking in an interview with the BCCI, R Ashwin lauded Rohit Sharma for being an extremely mature captain, who led the side exceptionally well during the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match. In the same interview, he also commented on the hitman's contentious decision to declare the innings as he said, "When he wanted to declare, he wanted Jadeja to get a double hundred. Eventually, it was Jaddu who said it's not important and you should go for a declaration."

Ashwin was delighted to see the way Rohit took care of Jayant Yadav, who was playing only his sixth Test. "The way he wanted to look after Jayant, the third spinner. Even though he was under-bowled he wanted to look after him, wanted to rotate the bowlers. Then, how he kept the fast bowlers from one end all through the match."

The 35-year old also added that Rohit not only took care of the cricketing decisions as captain but also understood the human element to the game. "Rohit, we all know, how tactically strong he is and how good he is. But I saw a lot of human elements in the way he led the side. He was looking out for anyone in the team, how everyone would feel, how everyone's confidence is important for the engine room to function," explained Ashwin.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma said, "The highlight of the game was Jadeja. There was a question of whether to declare or not. It was the team's decision and Jadeja's decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is."

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who grabbed the player of the match for his outstanding 175-run knock in the first innings and nine wickets overall, added, "They were already tired fielding for nearly quarter to two days. Since they were tired, it was not easy to play the big shots straightaway and bat for long hours. So the plan was to declare quickly and exploit the fatigue of the opposition batters. I also told them that there is variable bounce and deliveries have started turning. So I sent a message that there is something on offer from the strip and I suggested that we should put them in to bat now itself."