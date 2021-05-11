R Ashwin Covid-19 Donation: Fans Curious About Indian Spinner's Contribution To Fight

India's star off-spinner R Ashwin has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian cricket team with his exploits with the ball. The player's superior performances, especially in the longer format, have been instrumental in India registering crucial victories in Test matches. The cricketer has been vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis in the country and has used his social media accounts to spread awareness among the masses for the ungodly virus. Here we take a look at the R Ashwin Covid-19 donation along with other details regarding the cricketing star.

R Ashwin Covid-19 donation

Several members of the cricket fraternity have contributed through various means to help India cope up with the deadly virus. India's spin bowling veteran R Ashwin recently took to his Twitter account to urge people to wear N95 masks. Moreover, he also offered to provide the masks to the people who cannot afford to purchase them. However, the cricketer later deleted his tweet. While there have been no announcements made regarding any monetary donations from Ashwin's end, there is a possibility that the 34-year-old has done his bit silently.

I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. ( no cloth masks pls) . The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

R Ashwin net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the R Ashwin net worth is estimated to be INR 110 crore. Some of the R Ashwin net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Johnson’s Baby, Castrol, Vodafone, Complan, GRT Jewellers, Gillette, LYF mobile, HDFC Life through his endorsement deals.

R Ashwin is a BCCI contracted player and holds a Grade A contract. According to the same, the player pockets a handsome salary of INR 5 core from the Indian cricket board. Moreover, he has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the inaugural edition. Ashwin has made around INR 724,900,000 from his appearances in the cash-rich league.

R Ashwin house information

Looking at the spinner's personal life, he married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan in November 20211. The couple has two daughters together, named Akhira and Aadhya. According to reports, they live in a luxurious designer house in Chennai, i.e. the city where he was born.

R Ashwin IPL 2021 price

The bowler was a part of the Delhi Capitals team for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, R Ashwin was traded in by the Delhi Capitals franchise from the Kings XI Punjab (rechristened as Punjab Kings). The R Ashwin IPL 2021 price stands at INR 7.60 crore.

Cricketers donation for COVID-19 in India

A number of cricketing stars have contributed with both monetary as well as non-monetary help amid the health crisis in India. Several like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins have also donated to the cause. The Rohit Sharma donation for COVID-19 includes a generous contribution that he made last year and had also urged the citizens of the country to do the same. Rohit Sharma had made an all-round donation of INR 80 lakh - INR 45 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs.

India captain Virat Kohli had recently announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working for funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19. With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference.

Disclaimer: The above R Ashwin net worth, R Ashwin house and R Ashwin IPL salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same

