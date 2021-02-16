R Ashwin Eclipses First Captain MS Dhoni For Top Indian Batting Record In Test Cricket

India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test at Chennai to level the four-match series 1-1. Seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his eight-wicket match-haul, including a five-fer in England’s first innings. Moreover, the cricketer also registered a chanceless ton on Day 3 as India stockpiled a massive target for the visitors.

India vs England 2nd Test: R Ashwin wins ‘Player of the Match’ award

💯 in the second innings

8⃣ wickets in the match@ashwinravi99 is the well-deserved Man Of The Match in the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test for his incredible all-round performance at Chepauk. 👏👏 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5v0FhxfwB1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2021

R Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev with match-winning knock

R Ashwin arrived at the crease when India succumbed to 106-6 in their second innings. Batting at No.8, the veteran all-rounder formed a 96-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. After Kohli’s departure, Ashwin batted with the tail and scored 106 runs from 148 balls as India managed to set a 482-run target for the visitors.

In the process of his 106-run knock, R Ashwin notched up his 5th Test century. Interestingly, three of his centuries have come while batting at No.8 or below. He overtook the likes of Harbhajan Singh and former captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev (two each) to become the leading Indian century-maker while batting at No.8 or below in Test match cricket.

R Ashwin celebrates his fifth Test century, watch video

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

A look into R Ashwin career stats

The R Ashwin career stats in Test cricket makes for an impressive read. Across 76 matches for his country since his debut in 2011, the cricketer has picked up 394 wickets at an average of 25.20. He has also scored 2,626 runs with the bat with five centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name.

India vs England 2nd Test result

On Day 4, the visitors were bundled out for 164. R Ashwin backed his first-innings’ 5-43 with another three wickets while debutant Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul in just the second innings of his Test career. Among the English batsmen, Joe Root scored 33 while Moeen Ali provided some fireworks during the finishing stages of the game by clubbing 43 runs from just 18 balls.

Scorecard of India vs England 2nd Test match

India vs England live streaming details for 3rd Test

The India vs England live action will now continue with the third Test match at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match in contention is scheduled to be played between February 24 and 28. For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

