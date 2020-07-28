R Ashwin Empathises With Stuart Broad To Express Dejection At Not Being Test Regular

As Ravichandran Ashwin’s career has progressed, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner has developed into a Test specialist for the Indian cricket team. However, even in Tests, the 33-year-old has been experiencing contrasting fortunes lately. While R Ashwin was initially dropped from the Sydney Test in 2019 as well as the West Indies tour, the spinner made a roaring comeback against South Africa when he was finally picked by Virat Kohli. During an interview with Hindustan Times, R Ashwin talked about his Test career, and why he relates with Stuart Broad.

R Ashwin talks about no longer being the first choice spinner in overseas conditions

Since 2018, R Ashwin’s place in the side when it comes to Tests outside India has come under scrutiny. In some cases, Kuldeep Yadav has been preferred over Ashwin. R Ashwin has now expressed his disappointment at not getting regular chances to play in Tests. During the interview, R Ashwin said that he feels disappointed and dejected when he is dropped from the team. R Ashwin conceded that he has been swinging between extremes when it comes to his Test career recently, as he either takes five-wicket hauls or gets dropped. While concluding, R Ashwin mentioned that despite the uncertainty, he doesn’t let it affect him.

The Delhi Capitals star also made an interesting connection with Stuart Broad when it came to discussing his Test career. R Ashwin said that his fortunes in Test cricket are similar to that of Stuart Broad, who found himself dropped from the side for the first Test of the England vs West Indies series. R Ashwin later revealed that just like Stuart Broad made a great comeback in the subsequent matches of the England vs West Indies series, cricket can be unpredictable.

Stuart Broad has had a great England vs West Indies series after initially being dropped in the first match. After being picked for the second Test, the England pacer picked six wickets in the contest. In the ongoing third Test match of the England vs West Indies series, Stuart Broad has played a starring role, having already picked eight wickets in the match. Fans looking to catch the Eng vs WI live telecast can do so on the Sony Sports Network, while ENG vs WI live streaming will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports.

In addition to talking about his Test career, R Ashwin also talked about Indian captain Virat Kohli. The off-spinner said that while he reads the game in a similar way to MS Dhoni, Kohli's style is different. R Ashwin explained that Virat Kohli expects a player to dish out match-winning performances consistently just like himself.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rashwin99. instagram/stuartbroad8