R Ashwin Surpasses Legendary Kapil Dev, Breaks Into Top-10 Highest Wicket-takers List

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed India's legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to claim a record 435th Test wicket in the list of most-wickets taken by an Indian bowler in the longest format of the game. In the process, he also broke into the top-10 in the list of players with highest number of wickets in Test cricket. Former India spinner Anil Kumble is currently the top wicket-taker for India in Tests. He has 619 wickets in 132 matches.

So far, only four Indian bowlers have scalped more than than 400 wickets in the longest format of the game. Ravichandran Ashwin had trumped Harbhajan Singh in the elite list during India's home series against New Zealand last year. What stands out is while Kapil Dev managed to claim 434 wickets in 131 matches, Ashwin scripted this record in only 85 matches.

On Saturday, Ashwin forged a crucial 120-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to help India score a mammoth total in their first innings. Ashwin smashed his 12th Test half-century, scoring 61 off 82 balls before being dismissed by Sri Lanka bowler Suranga Lakmal.

Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99!



To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself.



The way you were going, it was only a matter of time.



Wish you many more! 👍🏻#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eK9SlIc16u — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

List of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets

Anil Kumble: 619

Ravichandran Ashwin: 435

Kapil Dev: 434

Harbhajan Singh: 417

Ravindra Jadeja registers huge feat

Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja has become only the sixth player in history to score 175 runs and pick a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match in Mohali. Earlier on Day 2, Jadeja smashed a magnificent 175 runs off 228 balls and remained unbeaten. He then picked up a five-wicket-haul in Sri Lanka's first innings to put India on top.

India appears to be in command, having dismissed Sri Lanka for a low score of 174 runs in the first innings and attempting to bowl them out in the second innings. To win the match, India will need to take 8 more wickets, while Sri Lanka can only look for a draw from here on if not a defeat. India have picked three wickets for 47 runs in the penultimate innings. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are trailing by a massive total of 347 runs.

Image: BCCI