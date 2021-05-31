Last Updated:

R Ashwin Follows French Open From Mumbai Hotel, Boldly Names Rafael Nadal's Biggest Threat

In quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the Indian cricket team's tour of England, R Ashwin seems to be keeping himself entertained with the French Open 2021.

Written By
Sharmistha More
R Ashwin

R Ashwin


Pablo Andujar's dream run in 2021 continued as he managed to pull off the biggest upset of the French Open 2021. With the French Open 2021 draw pitting him opposite two-time finalist and World No.4 Dominic Thiem right in Round 1, the Spaniard's chances at the event would have been considered very favourable by most. However, as he went on to demolish the 2020 US Open champion and book a spot in Round 2 of the Slam for the first time since 2015, Andujar has gained massive respect and a fan following that goes even beyond the realm of tennis.

 

R Ashwin all praises for Pablo Andujar after French Open win

In quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of England and the World Test Championship finals, R Ashwin seems to be keeping himself entertained with the French Open 2021. An admirer of the sport, Ashwin has previously commented on happenings in the tennis world, especially the Grand Slams. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin was all praises for Spain's Pablo Andujar, whose valiant efforts on Sunday turned the French Open 2021 draw on its head and brought an early end to the Dominic Thiem French Open 2021 run.

READ | Is Federer playing in French Open 2021? Latest Roger Federer fitness levels revealed

Reminding fans of Andujar's epic win over 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at the recently concluded Geneva Open - where the Spaniard cut short the Swiss Maestro's comeback - Ashwin gave the World No.68 his seal of approval for the Slam. He also remarked upon how impressive it was that Andujar's victory came from a very very unlikely spot, as he was down two sets to love and playing someone vastly more experienced than himself at this level. Asked by a fan who he thought would win the Slam, Ashwin stuck to perhaps the safest bet, nominating 13-time RG champion Rafael Nadal as his pick.

READ | Novak Djokovic bluntly slams Naomi Osaka's 'Media Boycott' call during French Open 2021

French Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Andujar highlights

What should have been a fairly uneventful opening day at the French Open 2021 has now become the talk of the tennis world after 4th seed Dominic Thiem crashed out to Spain's Pablo Andujar. On a bad streak leading up to this match - including a Round 4 exit at the Australian Open, a quarter-final loss in Qatar, shocking first-round losses in Dubai and Lyon and a Round 2 loss at the Italian Open - Thiem was far from the favourite at the French Open. However, considering his proficiency on clay, a first-round exit was the last thing expected from the Grand Slam champion.

READ | Novak Djokovic warms up for French Open with title in Belgrade after beating Alex Molcan

At a comfortable 6-4, 7-5 lead after the second set and looking set to go into Round 2, Thiem suddenly witnessed a massive drop in form, going down 6-3 in the third set. This, followed by two 6-4, 6-4 set defeat where the Austrian could barely hold on to his serve allowed Pablo Andujar to win his 150th match on the ATP Tour and his first from two sets down. The Thiem vs Andujar highlights should be available on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian viewers. 

READ | Naomi Osaka slapped $15k fine as she snubs press at French Open, warned with suspension

Image Credits: French Open Twitter & PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND