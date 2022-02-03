R Ashwin Gives Befitting Reply To Fan's Bitter Remark On India U-19 Skipper Yash Dhull

India's U-19 captain Yash Dhull has become an overnight sensation after he scored an influential century to help his side beat Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Thursday. Several people from the sports fraternity turned to social media to laud the U-19 star's batting performance. Amongst those who praised Dhull for the outstanding knock was veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer expressed confidence in 'captain' Dhull and said that he's sure it's just the start of a wonderful journey.

The captain Yash Dhull brings up his first hundred and I am sure it’s just the start of a wonderful journey. #INDvAUS #Under19WorldCup2022 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 2, 2022

"Hope it doesn't goes the Unmukt Chand way," a Twitter user said in response to Ashwin's remark. Unmukt was the captain of India's World Cup-winning U-19 team in 2012. Unmukt had earned a lot of praise for his amazing achievements during the competition, and many people believed that he would go on to be a future superstar. However, the bright talent faded rapidly from the scene, and he was compelled to play solely on a domestic level. Last year, Unmukt departed the Indian circuit to try his luck in the United States, where cricket isn't nearly as popular as it is in India.

hope it doesnt goes the unmukt chand way — Rohit Pungalia (@RohitPungalia) February 2, 2022

Ashwin's befitting reply

Ashwin responded appropriately to the person who used Unmukt Chand's example in his venomous statement. In his response, Ashwin asked the user to indulge in positivity rather than negativity. "Let’s promote optimism," Ashwin wrote in his reply.

Let’s promote optimism🤩 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 2, 2022

Coming back to Dhull, the 19-year-old scored 110 runs in as many balls in the semi-final against Australia. Dhull had recently recovered from the COVID-19 vaccine and was playing only his third game of the World Cup. While playing the impressive innings, Dhull became the third Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand to score a U-19 World Cup ton. Apart from Dhull, India's vice-captain Shaik Rasheed also contributed with a brilliant 94-run knock. The duo forged a crucial 204-run partnership following a dismal start from the openers, which had left India struggling for runs.

The duo accelerated towards the end of their innings to take India to 290/5 in 50 overs. India eventually beat Australia by 96 runs to qualify for a record eighth U-19 World Cup final. India will meet England in the final on Saturday, February 5.

Image: ICC/Twitter/AP