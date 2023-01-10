R Ashwin Gives Interesting Take On Players' Fan Clubs; Says They 'can Be Detrimental'

Team India's star spinner R Ashwin has taken to social media and given an interesting take on the growing fan clubs of players. The 36-year-old said that the love of some of these fan clubs can prove to 'be detrimental from a team ethos perspective.' While he did not give any reasons for the same, he highlighted that he would come up with a detailed thread to explain his point of view before the ODI World Cup takes place later this year.

He concluded his post by simply stating that Team India are blessed to have both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after their heroics in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Rohit answered his critics with a fantastic knock of 83 runs, while Kohli continued his brilliant form from last year by bringing up his second consecutive ODI century and the 45th overall in this format.

I have a thread to make on the various fan clubs and how their love (without their own awareness) can be detrimental from a team ethos perspective, but thats for another day before the WC. Today though, I would like to say that India is blessed to have Virat and Rohit👏#INDvSL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 10, 2023

Kohli's magnificent ton helps India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

Virat Kohli headlined India's utterly dominant performance with his 45th ODI hundred as the hosts pummelled Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series on January 10. Asked to bat first, India rode former skipper Kohli's 87-ball 113 and fluent half-centuries from his successor Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) to rake up an imposing 373 for seven in their allotted quota of overs on a batting-friendly strip.

In reply, the Sri Lankans were never in the hunt and ended up at 306 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead in the series. After opening batsman Pathum Nissanka was dismissed for 72 runs, visiting captain Dasun Shanaka waged a lone battle and produced a counterattacking century, even as the others failed to put up any resistance.

In the end, Shanaka remained not out on 108 off 88 balls, an inning that included 12 fours and three sixes. As for Team India's bowling, young speed merchants Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) helped the side exert control in the game and ensured that at no point the match was slipping away from their hands.

(Inputs from PTI)