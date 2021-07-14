R Ashwin Grabs Six-for In County Game, Fans Say 'ideal Warm-up' For India-England Series

Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday rattled Somerset's batting order as the off-spinner scalped 6 wickets in the first innings of the County match at the Kennington, Oval. Playing for Surrey, Ravichandran Ashwin started the proceedings with the new ball on Day 1. In fact, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first specialist slow bowler in the last 11 years to open the bowling in an English county game after Jeetan Patel in the year 2010. Recently, Surrey Cricket Club has signed the off-spinner for one match as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson.

Ravichandran Ashwin shines in Surrey vs Somerset game

On Day 4 of the Surrey vs Somerset County Championship match, Ravichandran Ashwin demolished Somerset's batting line-up and took 6 important wickets. Ashwin bowled a total of 15 overs in which he gave away only 27 runs and also bowled 4 maidens. Ashwin dismissed Somerset wicket-keeper Davies, Tom Lammonby, skipper J Hildreth, Bartlett, van der Merwe, and Ben Green. Courtesy of Ashwin's outstanding spell, Somerset were bowled out at 69 in their second innings.

On day 3, Ashwin's day-end figures read 28-5-70-1 as skipper Rory Burns, who is also an England opener used him from both ends of the Oval ground.

The following County stint for Ravichandran Ashwin seems important as the off-spinner is in Team India's squad which will face England in the five-match Test series. The five-match Test series against England also marks the opening of the second edition of WTC.

Ashwin's spell for Surrey in the one-off game against Somerset got Indian fans buzzing as they took to social media to remark that it was the ídeal warm-up' for the seasoned spinner ahead of India's series against England.

He is in great form.. Watch out England.. Especially left handers.. — Jenis J (@jenisduraimani) July 14, 2021

Now the Eng vs India match will have pitch without any support for spin.. nevertheless Ashwin will try his best and will get couple of wickets, he looks in good form !! — Pradeep K (@hipradip) July 14, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin signs for Surrey

Ashwin had been roped in by Surrey as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who suffered a glute injury on the first day of Surrey’s match with Hampshire last week.

A statement was posted by Surrey cricket on its website stating: "Once the extent of Jamieson's injury was understood, Director of Cricket Alec Stewart began the process of recruiting Ashwin for this fixture. At that stage, two victories in Surrey's final two group matches would have seen them into Division One."

While the draw with Hampshire made finishing in the top two very difficult, both the Club and Ashwin agreed to this one-off arrangement. Earlier, Australian pacer Sean Abbott was originally expected to join Surrey as their second overseas player in this fixture, however, a hamstring injury stopped him from participating.

