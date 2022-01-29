R Ashwin Gripped By Pushpa's 'Srivalli' Fever, Gives Cricketing Twist To The Song; WATCH

Superstar of South cinema Allu Arjun is currently the toast of the town as his latest film "Pushpa: The Rise" has received a good response from the fans. Apart from the movie the "Srivalli" song has received a tremendous response from the fans with a lot of reels being shared by the fans on social media. Not only the common man but even the cricketers have been gripped by song and the latest to join the bandwagon is Team India's Test off-spinner R Ashwin.

R Ashwin gives cricketing Twist to Srivalli songs

R Ashwin was not picked up for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies series and the cricketer ensure that he made use of the opportunity by posting a dance video on his Instagram handle. In the video, R Ashwin can be seen imitating Allu Arjun, with a cricket bat in hand. He plays the straight drive and loses his right slipper while performing on the song. Captioning the image he wrote "Going with the trend is one way of putting it, I am just loving the trend @alluarjunonline super fun evening @srinivas._rajhamany."

Not only R Ashwin but even the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Ishan Kishen, Suryakumar Yadav, David Warner and Hardik Pandya have also been gripped by the Pushpa fever with cricketers posting the video of their version of the Srivalli song. Recently Shakib-al-Hasan and Dwayne Bravo were seen doing celebrations on the Srivalli song during the BPL match.

All you need to know about the movie 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office by earning almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with biggies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.