R Ashwin Highlights Interesting Factor Behind Improved Overseas Record In Tests Since 2016

Indian cricketer R Ashwin has been one of the national team's lynchpins in the longest format of the game but has been heavily criticised for his poor overseas record. While Ashwin has played extensively at home, the spinner is omitted often from the playing XI overseas with the horses-for-courses policy adopted under skipper Virat Kohli. In a recent interaction, R Ashwin has talked about his improving overseas record and has claimed that he is fighting his own benchmarks.

R Ashwin gives insight into his improved overseas Test record

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar in ESPNcricinfo's Videocast series, R Ashwin believes that he is fighting his own benchmarks and his experience of playing county cricket and bowling on unfriendly pitches has contributed to his improved record. He added that for a spinner to be successful overseas, he has to bowl at all the possible right times during a Test match. R Ashwin added that he did not face any technical difficulties while playing overseas and said that he had grown wiser and better with every experience.

R Ashwin Test record

R Ashwin has been one of the regulars in the red-ball circuit since his Test debut in 2011. Ashwin has featured in 71 Test matches or India, picking up 365 wickets. Ashwin has worked on his overseas record which has improved post-2016, with the Tamil Nadu spinner claiming 44 wickets at an average of 27.65 in 12 overseas Tests under the captaincy of Virat Kohli compared to the 24 wickets at 56.58 in 9 Tests till 2016. Ashwin is the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Tests and is only behind Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

R Ashwin to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

R Ashwin is set to play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL after the Shreyas Iyer-led side acquired the services of the former Kings XI Punjab captain in a trade for Jagadeesha Suchith. Ashwin is one of the most experienced IPL campaigners and has won two IPL titles, picking up 125 IPL wickets from 139 games at an economy rate of 6.79. However, fans will have to wait to see the two-time IPL champion in action with the tournament postponed amidst the India lockdown.

