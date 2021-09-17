Last Updated:

R Ashwin Lauds Cadbury's New Ad: 'happy That My Daughters Will Grow Up Watching This'

As Cadbury's new ad made cricket fans nostalgic, R Ashwin also lauded the confectionary brand for its creative thinking, taking to Twitter to post a comment

R Ashwin on Cadbury's new ad

Image: Twitter@DairyMilk, PTI


Confectionery brand Cadbury recently introduced a campaign to relook one of the most loved advertisements of India, with a unique twist. Cadbury's 1993 ad of cricket featured a girl dancing on a cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend's century. However, in Cadbury's 2021 ad, the gender roles were reversed, as the boy danced to celebrate his girlfriend's hundred.

Cadbury's 2021 cricket advertisement made cricketing fans nostalgic as they remembered the iconic 1993 advertisement. R Ashwin also lauded the confectionary brand for its creative thinking, taking to Twitter to post a comment.

R Ashwin comments on Cadbury's new ad

Karthik Srinivasan, an ex-National Head of Ogilvy, took to Twitter to praise Cadbury for its twist in its famous 1993 advertisement. He told Cadbury Dairy Milk and Ogilvy to 'take a bow' for introducing a 'simple and obvious twist that was long overdue.'

After seeing Karthik's Tweet, R Ashwin took no time to give his view on the advertisement. The Indian spinner also applauded Cadbury, stating that he is delighted that his daughters would 'grow up watching this' unique twist.

Netizens get nostalgic after watching Cadbury's new ad

Several netizens lauded Cadbury's new ad and told the company to 'take a bow.' Meanwhile, some others also repeated the company's old tagline, 'Khuch khaas hai,' (something is unique and important) to appreciate the company.

Delhi Capitals squad

Meanwhile, R Ashwin will next be seen as a part of the Delhi Capitals' squad, who are set to play their first IPL match on September 22 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Tom Curran, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Lukman Meriwala, Kulwant Khejroliya.

