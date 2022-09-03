R Ashwin Lauds Cheteshwar Pujara: 'He Is Scoring Loads, Will IPL Franchises Take Note?'

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara for his sublime form in the 2022 English County season and the Royal London Cup series. Ashwin took to his official YouTube channel to laud Pujara's "terrific form" and said that IPL franchises should take note of his batting in the County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup. Ashwin wants IPL franchises to bid on Pujara at the next year's mini-auction.

"Many local players and even support staff members leave for The Hundred during the Royal One-Day Cup. So, when I signed a contract with Yorkshire in 2020, I made sure to pass on my knowledge to other players as they bring players from their second teams. It's a competition that helps them grow their junior brigade. Players like Cheteshwar Pujara are gold dust in a competition like this," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

"With his experience and game range, he has been in terrific form. In fact, he has been in accelerating form. He is scoring loads and loads of runs at a quicker pace as well. He is an Indian middle-order batter who is scoring runs at a brisk pace. A mini-auction is right around the corner. Will the IPL franchises take a note of this?" he added.

Pujara's IPL career

Pujara was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in IPL 2021. He was bought by the franchise as a mark of respect for helping India win with his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia. However, the Tamil Nadu-based franchise released Pujara ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction and did not bid for him again. He went unsold at the auction. Pujara has played 30 matches in his IPL career and has scored 390 runs at an average of 20.53 and with a strike rate of just 99.74.

Pujara in 2022

Pujara has been in the best form of his life over the past few months while playing cricket in England. The right-handed batter travelled to the United Kingdom after he was dropped from the Indian Test squad following a series of poor performances. He joined the English County team Sussex for the 2022 season. Pujara played eight red-ball matches for the side and scored a whopping 1094 runs at an average of 109.40. He also scored five centuries and two double centuries to his name.

In the Royal London One-Day Cup, Pujara played nine matches and scored 624 runs at an average of 111.62, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Pujara's performance in the County Championship earned him a place in the Indian Test squad for the one-off match against England in July.

Image: IPL/AP

