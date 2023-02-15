R Ashwin Lauds India Star; 'No Joke To Play With 2 Surgically Repaired Knees For 12 Years'

Ravichandran Ashwin has showered praises on the effort of Indian batsman Cheteswar Pujara who is all set to play his 100th Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Pujara donned the Indian colours in 2010 for the first time and since then he has been an integral part of the Indian Test team. In 99 matches the 35-year-old has amassed over 7000 runs at an average of 44.16.

R Ashwin showered praises on Cheteswar Pujara on the eve of his 100th Test

Pujara will become the 13th Indian batsman to enter the 100th Test club while the Indian off-spinner has been involved in 99 Test matches so far. Pujara's stubborn personality has bailed the Men in Blue on many occasions and his defiant batting style has been a signature style as it has frustrated opponents several times.

India needs to knock Australia out of their perch if they are to claim a berth in the World Test Championship final. The Men in Blue recently became the top-ranked team in all three formats and Pujara has had a major contribution to that. Ashwin who is regarded as one of Pujara's close colleagues in Team India revealed in a column in ESPN Cricinfo that it becomes very tough to maintain that intensity in red-ball cricket for someone who is closing into his 100th Test, as he praised the Indian veteran.

"We have many other complimentary jokes about Puji but it is no joke for someone with two surgically repaired knees to play for 12 years and get to 100 Tests in a country as full of competition and talent as India," Ashwin said.

"As a spinner who needs runs to play with and an important lower-order batter, I am a nervous watcher when we are batting. The one time I do take a coffee break or a loo break is when Puji is batting because I know when I come back, Puji will still be doing his thing."

"In your 100th Test and beyond, Puji, my friend, my leg-slip and backward short-leg ally, the single-minded Mirugam, I will be thankful for the value you bring to the team, and the peace and calm to the dressing room," Ashwin wrote in his article.