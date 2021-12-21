R Ashwin Makes Big Revelation About Considering Retirement From Cricket Between 2018-20

Ravichandran Ashwin has been a vital cog of the Indian bowling lineup in the longest format of the game. His performance at home and overseas have helped Team India win matches. However, couple of years back, the cricketer from Tamil Nadu had given a thought about retiring from sport after not getting enough backing despite his consistent performance for the team.

India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin on retirement plans

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Ravichandran Ashwin said there was a time around three years ago when he used to feel tired just after bowling six balls. The experienced off-spinner explained how he had to adjust his techniques to keep bowling along the same lines as he used to do.

Ashwin first revealed that he had retirement thoughts back in 2018 after a series against England.

He said, "Between 2018 and 2020, I contemplated giving up the sport at various points. I thought, 'I have put in a lot of effort, but it is not coming through.' The harder I tried, the farther it felt. Especially with athletic pubalgia and the patellar tendonitis - I used to bowl six balls and then I used to be gasping for breath. And there would be pain all over the place. So you needed to make adjustments."

He further added "When the knee pain got excruciating, the next ball I would probably jump less. When I jumped less, obviously the force needs to be produced through the core and the back and the shoulders, so the pubalgia would act up. So the third ball I would be extra side-on to try to use the hips. By the time I was done with six balls, I would be like, 'I need a break here. I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons. I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less. I have won a lot of games for the team, and I am not feeling backed."

Ravichandran Ashwin on injury struggles during Australia series

Ravichandran Ashwin also said that he also thought about retiring from the sport following the 2018 Australia series when he was injured again. He said that there was a phase in Australia where he tore his abdomen after the Adelaide Test, before and after the Sydney Test as well.

Ashwin revealed that he never spoke to anyone apart from his wife. He said that his father was hell-bent on him making a return to white-ball cricket, a task that was more personal for his father, according to Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin will now be seen in action when South Africa and India lock horns in the three-match Test series, beginning on December 26.