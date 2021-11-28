R Ashwin Matches Harbhajan's Record To Become 3rd Highest Wicket Taker In Tests For India

Legendary off-spinner R Ashwin joined an elite list of Team India's wicket-takers in Tests by dismissing Will Young in the India vs New Zealand series. The 35-year-old became the country's third-highest wicket-taker by equalling Harbhajan Singh's record of 417 wickets. The list is led by Anil Kumble with 619 wickets, while legendary captain Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

R Ashwin is one wicket away from surpassing Harbhajan Singh

R Ashwin achieved this outstanding feat on Day 4 of India vs New Zealand test match when he dismissed in-form batter Will Young for just two runs. Young's wicket was crucial as he smacked 89 runs in the first innings. The Blackcaps' opener was Ashwin's fourth scalp of the match and the first of the second innings.

R Ashwin's career stats

R Ashwin is undoubtedly one of the best off-spinners India has as he has shown his worth in all formats. The 35-year old has taken 624 wickets for India in 241 matches, placing him fourth on the all-time wicket-takers for India in all formats. Kapil Dev is currently the country's third-highest wicket-taker with 687 scalps. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble have picked up 711 and 956 wickets respectively. R Ashwin has taken a remarkable 30 five-wicket hauls and 10 wickets in a game on seven occasions. This puts him only one behind Kumble, who has picked up 10 wickets on eight occasions.

India's highest wicket-takers

Anil Kumble: 619

Kapil Dev: 434

R Ashwin: 417

Harbhajan Singh: 417

India vs New Zealand: Blackcaps need 280 runs to win on Day 5

Team India have set New Zealand a target of 284 runs to chase to win the first Test match in Kanpur. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side smacked 345 runs in the first innings before adding another 234 runs in the second innings. In response, the Kane Williamson-led side scored 296 runs in the first innings and have scored four runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of Day 4. As a result, the Blackcaps will require to score 280 more runs on Day 5 if they are to take the lead in the two-match Test series.