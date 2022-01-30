R Ashwin Names One India U19 Star 'certain' To Bag IPL Contract; Compares To Ishant Sharma

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the many cricketers who find themselves in the players auction pool ahead of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auctions. Meanwhile, the veteran Indian spinner uploaded a video on his youtube channel, talking about the Indian U-19 players, who can attract good bids from the franchises in the mega auction. Speaking about the U-19 players, Ashwin emphasized the name of U-19 pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar and compared him to fellow Indian pacer Ishant Sharma.

“This player, make a note, will certainly be picked in the IPL auction this year. I'm not sure who will pick him, whether it's Mumbai Indians. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar. He's a right-arm medium-fast bowler. He bowls good inswing, which is an art in itself,” R Ashwin said on his Youtube video. Meanwhile, comparing Rajvardhan to Ishant Sharma, Ashwin added the latter is the only pacer who bowled in a similar way like the former.

R Ashwin compares Rajvardhan to Ishant Sharma

“Ishant Sharma is the only one to have bowled that way. Inswing can usually tuck in the batsman so it will be in demand at this year's auction. Moreover, he's a strong lower middle-order hitter with tremendous power. So he is a sure pick at the IPL auction this year,” Ashwin added. Rajvardhan is among the 692 uncapped Indian players to have registered for the mega auction, which also includes 61 capped Indian players, including the likes of Ashwin and Ishant.

A look at Rajvardhan Hangargekar's career

Rajvardhan made his T20 debut in the Indian domestic cricket in January 2021 for Maharashtra in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He went on to make his List A debut a month later for Maharashtra in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is currently playing for India U-19 in the ongoing ICC U-19 world cup, where he has picked up five wickets after playing four matches in total.

Watch the full video:

A look at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction players pool

A total of 1214 players have registered for the upcoming mega auctions, scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13. Out of the 1214 players, the list includes 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 associate players from 10 different nations in total. Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced last week that the 2022 edition of IPL will be held in India, contrary to the second leg of the 2021 season and the entire 2020 season, which were held in UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Jay Shah also announced that the tournament will begin in the last week of March and continue till the end of May.

(Image: PTI/Instagram-@indiancricketteam)