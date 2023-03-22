R Ashwin Names 'proper Box Office' Player In ODIs; 'Doing A Very Difficult Role For India'

The Indian cricket team had a golden period in the One Day Internationals during the 2000s and the early 2010s. The team consisted of plenty of matchwinners like Saurav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, and many more. The Indian team also ended their 28-year-old wait of winning the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2011 and lifted the trophy by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh had a key role in Team India's success in that period and also in the 2011 ODI World Cup. At one end Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament in the World Cup whereas Dhoni was the hero of the final against Sri Lanka. Both players are also important to remember in cricket history as they used to bat in the middle order and have also won Indian matches single-handedly.

India spinner R Ashwin explained why batting at number five is the toughest position to bat and has also told why players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were able to put their names in cricket history with their performances.

Ashwin said: 'Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the only two guys'

"Consider everyone who is currently batting at No.5 in ODI cricket. There isn't even one cricketer at the moment who bats at No5 and has made a mark for himself. Because it is a very tough position to bat. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the only two guys who batted mostly at 5 in ODIs and made a mark for themselves. Dhoni mostly batted at 6 though. For Australia, it was Michael Bevan. It is not at all easy to bat in that number in ODIs", Ashwin said on its YouTube channel.

R Ashwin also spoke about KL Rahul's performance vs Australia in the first ODI and told that Rahul was never out of form in the ODI. "If people we like do something good and get trending on Twitter then we will start worshipping and celebrating them like anything but if they are going through a bad patch, we will not celebrate their value or the magnitude of what they are doing. KL Rahul is doing a very difficult role with ease. He has been a proper box office in ODIs. He has got phenomenal numbers batting at No.5. Go and search if you can find anyone even close to him in terms of numbers in ODIs", Ashwin said.

The Indian cricket team is playing against Australia at home in a three-match ODI series. The third match of the series will be played in Chennai after both teams have one win apiece.