R Ashwin Narrates Unique Shane Warne And Rahul Dravid Story; 'They Used To Bully Him'

Shane Warne and Rahul Dravid mostly locked horns in the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) era where they mostly faced each other in international cricket. At the top level, the duo locked horns with each other plenty of times. But they were seen together as part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) setup.

On March 4, Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack and the entire cricket fraternity mourned for him. He was partying with his friends in Thailand when he was found unresponsive. In the meantime, Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin talked about an incident between Dravid and Warne.

R Ashwin said that it was Rahul Dravid, who narrated the story to him earlier. The tweaker was also amazed by Warne’s ability to convert his weakness into his strength after getting bullied.

For 3-4 weeks he walked or rather floated using his bare hands

"It seems Rahul Bhai asked him, ‘How do you have such strong shoulders? What do you do?’ It is such a unique story. There is a sport called 'Aussies Rules Football'. It is a sport like Rugby. It seems he wanted to play the sport but was too built for it since people who play it are tall and well-built blokes,” R Ashwin was heard as saying on his YouTube channel.

“So, they used to bully him and it seems he broke both his legs while playing. He couldn't walk and was on bed rest. For 3-4 weeks he walked or rather floated using his bare hands and those made his shoulders strong and there was no looking back. That's what he has told Rahul Bhai. We all face obstacles in life, but look how Warne converted it as his success formula," he added.

Back in 2008, Warne captained the Royals to glory in the inaugural edition of the IPL. Back then, Dravid plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Warne played four seasons in the IPL and picked up over 50 wickets. Dravid also had his fair share of success while playing for the Royals.

In Test cricket, Shane Warne finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 708 scalps and overall got over 1000 wickets in international cricket.

