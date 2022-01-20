R Ashwin On Verge Of Overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record In 2nd ODI Against South Africa

Indian ace off-spinner R Ashwin is on the cusp of overtaking Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar in terms of ODI wickets. R Ashwin has picked up 151 wickets in 110 innings as against Sachin Tendulkar's 154 wickets in 270 innings.

R Ashwin was out of the white ball circuit since 2017 but earlier last year made a comeback into the T20 squad and on the back of consistent performances made a comeback into the 50-over game for the first time since 2017.

Earlier last month, Sachin Tendulkar seen praising the Indian bowler R Ashwin calling him India's "strike spinner" especially in Test cricket. "Ashwin's experience and the way he is able to use his variations has really impressed me. And then we have Jayant, who is a back-up bowler to Ashwin, who is always going to be our strike spinner when it comes to Test cricket, but he has performed well in the T20 World Cup as well and showed us tremendous variations," Sachin was heard saying on a chatshow.

Meanwhile, the off-spinner Ashwin was in top form throught 2021 scalping up 54 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 16.64 and playing a key role in Team India's win in the home series against both England and New Zealand. The player also contributed with the bat scoring 355 runs at an average of 25.35, which included a century against England in his home ground, Chennai.

ICC Men's Test Team of 2021

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Rohit Sharma (India), Kane Williamson (c, New Zealand), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Joe Root (England), Fawad Alam (Pakistan), Rishabh Pant (India), Ravichandran Ashwin (India), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), and Hasan Ali (Pakistan).

Most wickets for India in ODIs