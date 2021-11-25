R Ashwin Only 5 Wickets Away From Breaking Harbhajan Singh's Huge Record In Test Cricket

The 1st India vs New Zealand Test match got underway in Kanpur on Thursday with the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane deciding to bat first after winning the toss. While all eyes will be on the form of skipper Rahane as well as Test debutant Shreyas Iyer, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the cusp of attaining a major milestone during the IND vs NZ 1st Test at Green Park stadium.

India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin on the cusp of breaking two records in one match

While India will eye for a win, R Ashwin will have his eyes set on the records of two legendary spinners of Indian cricket i.e Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble. The Tamil Nadu spinner needs five more wickets to surpass veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh's record of most wickets. Currently, R Ashwin has 413 Test wickets to his name, while Harbhajan Singh has scalped 417 wickets in Tests. If R Ashwin manages to pick up five wickets in first innings, he will surpass that landmark in the first Test itself.

Apart from breaking Harbhajan Singh's record, R Ashwin will also go onto become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, which will leave him behind only two bowlers i.e Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Apart from breaking Harbhajan Singh's record, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner will also have an opportunity to equal an Anil Kumble record in terms of most Most test wickets for India. Currently, Anil Kumble has eight 10 wicket haul in Test cricket the most by an Indian. If Ashwin managed to take a 10-wicket haul in this match then he will come at par with Anil Kumble. The record is held by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan who has 22 10 wicket hauls in his career.

India vs New Zealand Test stats

Both India and New Zealand have played each other in 60 Tests out of which New Zealand has won 21 times, lost13 and 26 clashes have been drawn. India on the other hand has an excellent record against the Kiwis in Test, having won each of the last three Test series on home soil. The two-match Test series will be the first meeting between both the teams in Test cricket since the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June 2021. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets.