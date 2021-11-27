R Ashwin Overtakes Legendary Wasim Akram To Achieve Another Milestone In Test Cricket

The Indian cricket team was off to a flying start on the second day of the India vs New Zealand first Test match, courtesy of R Ashwin’s effort to dismiss Will Young on the individual score of 89 runs. Going ahead in the match, Ashwin went on to pick two wickets more and surpassed legendary Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram’s record of picking a total of 414 Test wickets in his career. At the end of the second innings of the match, Ashwin returned with the figure of 3/81 and reached a total of 416 wickets in his Test career.

During his time as a player for Pakistan, Akram amassed a total of 414 wickets at an average of 23.63 and a strike rate of 52.7 in a grand total of 104 Test matches from 1985 to 2002. At the same time, following his effort of 3/81 Ashwin overtook Akram and reached a total of 417 dismissals in 80 Test matches for India. Ashwin made his debut for India in 2011 and has picked wickets at a strike rate of 24.58, with the best performance of 7/59.

R Ashwin returned with three wickets while Axar Patel dismissed 5 batters

Ashwin started Day 2 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand by dismissing Young off a beautiful delivery and dismissed Kyle Jamieson on the individual score of 23 runs off 75 balls, before dismissing William Somerville on a score of six runs. Ashwin returned as the second-highest wicket-taker for India, while Axar Patel playing in his fourth Test match, produced a brilliant performance and dismissed five batters in total.

R Ashwin smashes another major record

Ashwin overtook Wasim Akram in the list of Test wicket-takers and surpassed another Pakistani pacer in the list of bowlers with the most Test wickets in 2021. Ashwin has picked up 41 wickets in the year and tops the table with the most no. of wickets ahead of Shaheen Afridi. Afridi has dismissed 39 wickets in total and is followed by teammate Hasan Ali with 37 wickets. At the same time, courtesy of his five wickets in the innings, Axar Patel reached a total of 32 wickets in 2021 ahead of England pacer James Anderson.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)