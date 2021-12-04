R Ashwin Pens Classy Tribute For Ajaz Patel After 10-wicket Haul; 'Eludes 99% Of Bowlers'

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel is currently basking in the success of a remarkable 10-wicket haul which he scripted during India's second match against the Black Caps. The milestone earned the left-arm spinner accolades from across the cricketing fraternity, with the latest being Indian off-spinner R Ashwin congratulating his Kiwi opponent. Ajaz Patel reached this rare milestone during the 110th over of India's first innings by dismissing Mohammed Siraj.

"Well done on joining a club that eludes 99 per cent of the bowlers that play the game Ajaz Patel 👏👏👏. 10 for in an innings is the stuff of dreams ✅✅" R Ashwin wrote on his Koo handle.

In the process to this remarkable feat, the Mumbai-born cricketer also overtook certain other records. Ajaz Patel now has the best figures by a left-arm spinner, best figures by a New Zealand bowler in international cricket, 1st from a visiting team to pick up a 10-wicket haul and also the first bowler to pick a 10-wicket haul in the first innings of a match with both Laker and Kumble achieving this feat in the fourth innings of a Test match and in a home Test.

IND vs NZ: R Ashwin breaks Harbhajan Singh's record

Ajaz Patel's 10 wicket-haul, New Zeland being bowled out for the lowest score in Test Cricket in India weren't the only records marked during the match. Indian ace spinner R Ashwin too broke a decade-old record of teammate Harbhajan Singh for the fewest runs conceded by an Indian spinner while taking 4+ wickets in a Test inning.

In a 2010 game against South Africa at Kingsmead, Harbhajan Singh bowled a spell of 4/10 overtaking Ravi Shastri's record of 4/11, but R Ashwin's spell of 4/8 in Today's India vs New Zealand Test means he now has conceded the fewest runs by an Indian spinner to take a four-wicket haul in Test cricket.

R Ashwin picked up the wickets of William Somerville, Tim Southee, Tom Blundell and Henry Nicholls in his eight-over spell to help his team bowl the Kiwis out for the lowest score in Test cricket.

At the end of day 2, India currently finds itself with a 332 run lead and will look to post a huge total and win by a big margin and lift the series.

Image: PTI/AP