R Ashwin Posts Hilarious Reply To Rohit Sharma's 'cricket Balls Are Edible' Tweet

After Team India whitewashed the T20I series against Sri Lanka by winning it 3-0, captain Rohit Sharma took to his official social media account and posted various cryptic Tweets.

Spinner R Ashwin has given a hilarious response to one such Tweet after the hitman asked his fans if cricket balls were edible.

R Ashwin gives a hilarious response to Rohit Sharma's post

After Rohit Sharma asked his fans if cricket balls were edible, R Ashwin responded to his post by stating that there are better appetising options. While Ashwin took Rohit's post as humour, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal seemed a bit taken aback as he hoped that the hitman was alright.

Let’s just say there are better appetising options. 💁‍♂️😂 https://t.co/5ORwN9kWnL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 1, 2022

Bhaiya? What’s happening, Sab theek hai na? https://t.co/yXDLithw6f — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 1, 2022

However, since that was not the only post that Rohit put up on his official Twitter handle, several netizens were also left confused as to what was going on with him.

Netizens left bemused by Rohit Sharma's cryptic Twitter posts

Whats happening Rohit 🥺 — Asha (@ashaa_45) March 1, 2022

Sach me hack hua kya? — Valentina✨ | M🌶️RCHI ❤🌈🖤 (@GovindKiPooja) March 1, 2022

@TwitterIndia @ImRo45 's account is hacked ig, so kindly restore it😢 — Ujjwal Agarwal (@IamUa45) March 1, 2022

Rohit Sharma and co preparing for India vs Sri Lanka Test series

While there is no clarity on whether Rohit Sharma's account is hacked or not, he and the rest of the team are currently preparing for upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Test series. The first Test takes place from March 4-8 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. Meanwhile, the second Test takes place from March 12-16 at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The series against Sri Lanka will be the first time that Rohit will lead in Tests, having missed the series against South Africa due to an injury. Jasprit Bumrah is set to be his deputy, while complete India vs Sri Lanka squads for the upcoming series is mentioned below:

Team India's squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka's squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Image: bccitv, PTI