R Ashwin Predicts Name People Across The World Will Hear A Lot About In The Near Future

India's star off-spinner R Ashwin is very active on social media platforms. The veteran cricketer does not shy away from expressing his unfiltered opinions on the micro-blogging site Twitter, and fans have also appreciated him for his blunt nature. The champion bowler recently shared an article regarding the origin of the coronavirus. Moreover, he also highlighted a name that people will hear a lot more in the future, according to him.

The 34-year-old took to his Twitter account to share an article by thebulletin.org. The particular piece discussed the possible origin of the deadly coronavirus. While a popular theory suggests that the virus originated from bats and then jumped to humans, the article also shares a different side of the story. Peter Daszak, the president of the EcoHealth Alliance of New York could come under the scanner, if reports are to be believed.

Peter Daszak's organization had reportedly funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. There is a possibility that the virus could have escaped from the laboratory. It was also mentioned that virologists like Daszak have been developing stronger viruses in their laboratory for 20 years now. R Ashwin shared the article for the masses and also pointed out that Peter Daszak could attract a lot of attention in the coming days.

Peter Daszak ! A name we will hear a lot more in the near future. A must read as we all tide through these tough times. https://t.co/g9uCNb9tOk — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 11, 2021

The bowler was a part of the Delhi Capitals team in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The bowler featured in 5 matches for the Rishabh Pant-led side but could manage to pick up only a single wicket in his appearances. The R Ashwin IPL 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end as he decided to take a break from the cricketing tournament.

Ashwin had informed that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against COVID pandemic. Ashwin's decision to leave the marquee tourney mid-way came amid a steep rise in the number of COVID cases reported all over India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. He had also assured fans that he might return if there is an improvement in the situation. The player will next be seen in action in the World Test Championship Final in New Zealand.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

According to caknowledge.com, the R Ashwin net worth is estimated to be INR 110 crore. Some of the R Ashwin net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. His net worth also constitutes his earnings from several brands like Johnson’s Baby, Castrol, Vodafone, Complan, GRT Jewellers, Gillette, LYF mobile, HDFC Life through his endorsement deals. The spinner pockets a handsome salary of INR 7.6 crore per season for his appearances in the Indian Premier League.

