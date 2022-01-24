R Ashwin Reacts To Brendan Taylor's Alleged Match-fixing Claims; 'spread The Awareness'

Indian ace off-spinner R Ashwin has lent his support to Zimbabwean cricketer Brendan Taylor after the latter made some startling revelations about an incident involving alleged match-fixing. 35-year-old Taylor talked about the occurring that took place back in October 2019 when an Indian businessman approached him for corrupt activities.

The alleged activities involved a meeting in India where reportedly substance abuse also took place. Opening up on the incident, Taylor, who has scored over 10,000 runs for Zimbabwe, claimed that he was threatened and blackmailed if he didn't follow the instructions given to him.

"In late October 2019, I was approached by an Indian businessman requesting that I attend India to discuss sponsorships and the potential launch of a T20 competition in Zimbabwe and was advised that I would be paid USD 15,000 to make the journey," Taylor said in a statement.

Brendan Taylor said that he had no option, but to conceal the details of the incident since he wanted to protect the people around him, especially his family. He also said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) may hand him a multi-year ban from international cricket for the delay in reporting the corrupt approach.

Ashwin backs Brendan Taylor

R Ashwin, who recently played in India's tour of South Africa, lent his support for Taylor. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Spread the awareness!! Most times the hand dealt to us at the poker table gives us an option to bet or fold!! Its important to fold and leave the table! All strength to Brendan and his family."

Tayor, who last donned the national colours in September 2021, was also clear cut in saying that he hasn't ever been involved in match-fixing scandals in his career thus far. He also hoped for the apex cricket board to understand the reason behind the delay.

"I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things but I am not a cheat. My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way," he stated.

Taylor made his debut for Zimbabwe back in 2004 and has been a stalwart for them across formats, having scored 17 centuries and 57 half-centuries in 284 matches.