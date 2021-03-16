R Ashwin Reveals Biggest Gift To Be Given To His Daughter, Wins Fans Over During Holiday

R Ashwin was recently adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ in India’s remarkable 3-1 series win over England at home. The veteran off-spinner is currently enjoying a well-deserved break amidst India’s five-match ongoing T20I series against the visitors. Earlier today, Ashwin shared a picture of himself where he can be seen enjoying a vacation with his daughter at Kerala’s Parambikulam Tiger Reserve.

On Tuesday, March 16, R Ashwin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with his daughter. In the caption, he emphasized the importance of teaching nature to kids and how it can be the “best gift” parents can give to their children. Ashwin’s caption seems to have won the fans over, as several of them took to comments and expressed their admirations for the cricketer. Here is a look at Ashwin’s post along with some of the fans reacting to it.

R Ashwin is now slated to represent the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was one of the 19 cricketers to have been retained by the franchise on January 20 alongside the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others. On February 18, they enhanced their squad with further additions in the form of Steve Smith and Tom Curran at the auction. Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, here is a look at the entire Delhi Capitals 25-member squad.

India, on the back of captain Virat Kohli’s batting masterclass, won the second T20I by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1. England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

