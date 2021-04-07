R Ashwin Reveals Delhi Capitals Trainer's Incredible Name While Dancing To Vaathi Coming

After impressing both fans as well as cricket pundits with their inspiring performances in the last two seasons, the Delhi Capitals will be keen to put up a strong show in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy for the very first time. India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin emerged to be a vital cog for the side in the previous year with his tidy spells, and he is expected to play a major role for them this year as well. The cricketer shared a fun video ahead of the competition on his social media accounts, where he was seen dancing to a popular Tamil song.

R Ashwin names Delhi Capitals' trainer in epic way

Known to be a fierce competitor on the field, the 32-year-old has used his social media accounts to display the other side of his personality to the fans lately. Ashwin, who hails from Chennai, has on several occasions performed the hook step of the immensely popular Tamil song 'Vaathi Coming'. The song is from the film 'Master' starring Tamil superstar Vijay and it has been a chartbuster ever since its release.

The star spinner was dancing to the song in the gym and looked to be in a jovial mood. The Delhi Capitals player in the caption also mentioned that the name of the team's trainer is Rajinikanth. He suggested that it was a lethal combo as the trainer shares his name with one of the biggest Tamil movie stars. Rajinikanth and Vijay are considered as one of the top actors in the Tamil film industry and they enjoy a tremendous fan-following among the masses.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

While several names like Steve Smith, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant were floated around, the Delhi Capitals think tank has gone ahead with Rishabh Pant. The swashbuckling left-hander has been in scintillating form in the recent past and has played some outstanding knocks in international cricket for Team India. The franchise has given him the crucial responsibility of leading the side for the upcoming season. The Delhi Capitals captain 2021 announcement was made on the team's official Twitter account.

Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021

@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence

#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to clinch their first IPL championship. Here is the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds

Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in?

#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

