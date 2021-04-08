R Ashwin Reveals Favourite Bowler Ishant Sharma Loves To Bat Against, Fans Left In Splits

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway from Friday, April 9 and all the participating teams have been toiling it hard in their respective preparatory camp ahead of the much-awaited tournament. Delhi Capitals, who finished second last year in the competition, have also been training hard for the impending season. The franchise recently shared a fun video where R Ashwin was seen revealing the name of the bowler that fellow teammate Ishant Sharma loves to bat against.

R Ashwin reveals that Ishant Sharma relishes batting against Ravindra Jadeja

Ishant Sharma has established himself as a workhorse for the Indian cricket team, especially when it comes to the longer format. However, the player's IPL career also got a new lease of life when he was picked up by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2019 season. While the cricketer is known to bowl tidy spells, he also has played useful knocks for the Indian team in red-ball cricket and also has a Test half-century to his name against West Indies.

The Delhi Capitals team took to their social media accounts to share a fun conversation between Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and head coach Ricky Ponting. They were seen talking about Sharma's batting skills, and the lanky pacer was quick to remind everyone about his entertaining 3-ball 10-run knock against Chennai Super Kings in the 2nd Qualifier of IPL 2019. Ashwin also recalled how the fast bowler had slammed a stunning six against Ravindra Jadeja in the game. Moreover, he also pointed out that Sharma was the only player to hit a maximum during the India vs England pink ball Test earlier this year.

Ishant Sharma IPL 2021

The lanky pacer has been a part of the cash-rich league since the inaugural edition. While the bowler has impressed in several seasons with his bowling performances, his career in the T20 tournament has been marred with injuries. He could play only a single fixture in the previous edition of the league and was ruled out of the competition after sustaining a left internal oblique muscle tear in his rib cage. The 32-year-old will be keen to put up a strong show this year as he looks to reclaim his spot in India's limited-overs line-up. The Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 1.10 crore.

Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021

Having recovered from the thumb fracture he sustained during India's tour of Australia, Jadeja will now be seen at the IPL 2021 as a part of the CSK squad. The all-rounder has been a vital cog for the MS Dhoni-led side, and he is expected to play a major role in the upcoming season as well. The Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2021 salary is INR 7 crore.

Ishant Sharma hits a stunning six against Ravindra Jadeja

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule

The Rishabh Pant-led side will play their first game of the season on April 10, as they take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The team showcased exemplary determination last season to make it to their first-ever IPL final and will look to come up with a similar performance this year, as well as they look to lay hands on the coveted championship trophy. Here is the Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 schedule:

The Indian Summer is back ðŸ’™



The #VIVOIPL 2021 Fixtures are out and our excitement knows no bounds ðŸ¤©



Which city are you most looking forward to see DC play in? ðŸ¤”#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Uhwb5EhOqx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 7, 2021

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

