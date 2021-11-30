R Ashwin Reveals How Harbhajan's Famous Spell Against Aussies Inspired Him To Be A Spinner

The India vs New Zealand, first Test match at the Green Park in Kanpur ended in a draw as New Zealand found themselves at 165/9 at the end of the fifth day’s play. Meanwhile, R Ashwin finished the match with the figures of 3/82 in the first batting innings of the Kiwis along with 3/35 in the second and became India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket by surpassing veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. As the day ended with the Kiwis denying India a win, Ashwin revealed during an interview with the centurion of the match, Shreyas Iyer Harbhajan Singh’s spell against Australia in 2001 inspired and motivated him to don the art of spin bowling.

BCCI took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and tweeted the video of the interview, where Ashwin can be heard speaking about the milestone he achieved in the match. Adding further, Ashwin said, “It's a wonderful milestone. When Harbhajan Singh was bowling that famous spell against Australia in 2001, I never thought I would be an off-spinner on that particular day but inspired by him I picked up the ball to bowl off-spin and here I am.”

Harbhajan Singh's hat-trick against Australia in 2001

Harbhajan Singh famously took a hattrick during Team India’s historic 2-1 home series win against the Aussies in 2001. He dismissed legendary batters like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne on consecutive deliveries to become India's first player to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. In his Test career of 17 years for India, Harbhajan played a grand total of 103 matches and dismissed 417 batters in the process. At the same time, following the conclusion of the first Test match of the ongoing three-match series between India and New Zealand, R Ashwin’s tally of Test wickets stands at 419, having played 80 matches for India so far.

Ravichandran Ashwin now stands behind Anil Kumble & Kapil Dev

Ashwin started the Test match at Green Park on November 24 five wickets behind Harbhajan and surpassed him by dismissing Kiwi vice-captain Tom Latham in the fourth innings of the match. India’s prime Test spinner in most of the last decade, Ashwin now stands behind legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev as the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches. Kumble stands fourth in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test matches with a grand total of 619 wickets to his name, while Kapil Dev had dismissed a total of 434 batters in Test cricket during his wonderful career as a player.

(Image: PTI/AP)