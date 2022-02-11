R Ashwin Reveals One MS Dhoni Trait 'that Is Not Being Spoken Much About'

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his thoughts on a trait about legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni which, according to him, was a major reason behind Chennai Super Kings(CSK)’s success in the Indian Premier League. Speaking on his Youtube show ‘IPL Auctions Explainer’, Ashwin said that MS Dhoni’s skills with the bat as a finisher are not talked about much when compared to the praises his captaincy gets. CSK is one of the top teams of the T20 league, having won the IPL trophy on four occasions under Dhoni’s leadership.

'His finishing skills aren't spoken about much': Ashwin

"Today, people are raving about CSK and their success. A lot is being said about Dhoni's captaincy. However, apart from his captaincy, there is a skill that has taken a back seat over the years, that is not being spoken much about. We always talk about his captaincy, his Midas touch, but his finishing ability with the bat is not spoken about much," said Ashwin. Dhoni is regarded as the best finisher of cricket, having played a massive role in the team’s multiple successes in the tournament.

Ashwin further added that Dhoni used to walk out to bat in a situation where 60 runs are required off 20 balls and smashed sixes and boundaries to reduce the equation to 15 runs from the last over. “We have seen this quite a few times in this past. CSK loses that game, the campaign would stutter. I have seen such scenarios,” added the off-spinner. CSK lifted their fourth IPL title by winning the 2021 edition, after making a turnaround from their disastrous 2020 season.

CSK retained Dhoni for INR 12 crores ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja for INR 16 crores, MS Dhoni for INR 12 crores, Moeen Ali for INR 8 crores, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for INR 6 crores ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. A total of 590 cricketers, including R Ashwin, will go under the hammer on February 12 and 13, while all the franchises look to fill vacant spots in their squads. Meanwhile, CSK will head into the auction with an amount of INR 48 crores left in the purse.

Watch R Ashwin's full video speaking about CSK:

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)