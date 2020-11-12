R Ashwin Reveals Personal, Unique Trick To Dismiss India And Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli

The Dream11 Indian Premier League's immense popularity can be credited to the fact that stalwarts of cricket are pitted against each other. With national teammates also becoming oppositions, it surely leaves a lot of room for enthralling match-ups. One such contest that fans look forward to is when Indian's premier spinner R Ashwin trying to outfox the national skipper, Virat Kohli. The bowler on his YouTube channel divulged details about their duels over the years.

R Ashwin reveals how he outdid Virat Kohli in the cash-rich league

Both cricketers are known to be fiery campaigners on the field and hate to be the second-best in a contest. Hence, it always is a treat for the viewers when they battle it out in the Dream11 Indian Premier League. R Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, spoke about their mindset on the field as they try to go one up on each other.

The off-break bowler revealed how Bangalore captain Virat Kohli would not want to take many risks against him. He would take this approach in an attempt to safeguard his wicket against the spinner. It is a matter of pride for Virat Kohli to not give away his wicket to him as per R Ashwin. He also added that the case is very similar when he is up against MS Dhoni as well.

Known to be a crafty bowler, Ashwin revealed how he once almost sent Virat Kohli packing. Back in 2016, when the bowler was plying his trade for the Pune team, he tossed the ball around the off-stump to the prolific batsman to set him up. His ploy proved to be successful as Kohli lobed the ball in the air, but the catch was ultimately put down by Ankit Sharma at extra cover.

R Ashwin finally got the price wicket of the star batsman in the IPL 2020 when Delhi squared off against Bangalore in the 55th league match of the season. Kohli was well set at 29 and was looking to take the game away from Delhi with his free-flowing batting. The ace spinner tossed the ball in the air to Kohli, who was beaten by the flight of the ball and ended up giving a simple catch to Marcus Stoinis at deep mid-wicket.

The Delhi team had a phenomenal season this year as they powered their way into the finals. However, they succumbed under the pressure of their maiden final, came on the losing side against Mumbai, who were crowned the Dream11 IPL 2020 winners. R Ashwin was a key bowler for Delhi, and he picked up 13 wickets this season for the side.

India vs Australia 2020: India squad for Australia tour

The Indian cricket team's next assignment is in Australia, and the two superstars are likely to play a huge role in it. R Ashwin will be a vital cog in the Indian bowling unit for the Test Matches. Virat Kohli will lead the side in the white-ball matches ahead of the Test series. He will also feature in the opening Test but is likely to return to India for the birth of his first child. Here is the India squad for Australia tour:

Team India T20I squad : Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper). Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

