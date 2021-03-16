R Ashwin Sees Cake Smashed In His Face By Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli; See Pictures

R Ashwin starred in India’s 3-1 series win over England at home. The veteran off-spinner was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Series’ for his heroics with both, bat and ball across the four Test matches. During the course of the series, the cricketer seems to have had fun with his teammates, as evidenced from the pictures recently obtained by the Republic World.

R Ashwin celebrates series win with Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

R Ashwin recently claimed his 400th Test wicket to become the second fastest bowler in the world to do so. As per pictures obtained by the Republic World, the senior cricketer can be seen celebrating the occasion with his teammates by cutting a cake in the hotel. As it turns out, Ashwin got a good chunk of the cake smashed onto his face by teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Here is a look at R Ashwin’s 400-wicket celebration in pictures.

R Ashwin Test wickets

The R Ashwin Test wickets column composes of some staggering numbers. In 78 Tests for India, the legendary spinner has picked 409 wickets at an average of 24.69. He has taken 30 five-wicket hauls and seven ten-wicket match hauls in the process.

BCCI congratulates R Ashwin on reaching 400 Test wickets

India vs England schedule and live streaming details for 3rd T20I

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is scheduled to go underway today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue will also be hosting the remaining four games of the five-match series. The live action for the third T20I will commence from 7:00 PM IST onward.

India vs England schedule for T20I series

ðŸš¨The BCCI in consultation with @GCAMotera has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors.



More details - https://t.co/pQqW52qaSE@JayShah | @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PaNT2OmFC6 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.