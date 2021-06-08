R Ashwin Sends Across An Important Message On Twitter Over Language

With standout performances throughout the years, India's veteran off-spinner R Ashwin has carved a niche for himself in the star-studded Test lineup of the country. The crafty off-spinner is an integral part of the Indian Test team and he is more often than not the go-to bowler for Virat Kohli in crunch situations. Furthermore, in addition to dazzling fans with his on-field accomplishments, he also has struck a chord with the masses through his activities on social media. The cricket star once again used Twitter as a platform to send across an important message. Here is the latest Ravichandra Ashwin Twitter update -

Ravichandra Ashwin Twitter post on language wins fans' hearts

The spinner is very active on various social media platforms and stays connected with his fanbase by sharing regular updates. While reacting to a tweet on the micro-blogging site, Ashwin recently emphasised how language should not be used as a differentiator and that it is only a tool of communication. The player's comments came after a Twitter user posted a story of how he went ahead and hired a candidate for his merit rather than his linguistic proficiency.

Language is a medium of communication, should never be a point of difference. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/LdXOmkOa92 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 8, 2021

Interestingly, the 34-year-old also has his own YouTube channel where he provides fans with a glimpse of his cricket career. While the popularity has grown exponentially after the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, the content on the platform is predominantly in his mother tongue. In spite of the bowler choosing Tamil as the preferred language for most of his videos, fans across the country have given his efforts a big thumbs up.

R Ashwin stats in Test cricket

The R Ashwin stats in red-ball cricket make for a staggering read. The offie has played 78 Tests wherein he has managed to bag 409 wickets at a splendid average of 24.7 to go with 30 five-wicket hauls. He has also scored 2,656 runs with the bat with five centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name. He is expected to play a major role in the upcoming World Test Championship Final (WTC Final) in the UK.

