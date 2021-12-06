R Ashwin Sends Netizens In Frenzy With Hilarious Photo Of Patels & Ravindras Of Both Teams

India displayed their authority over visiting teams touring the country for bilateral series on Monday by defeating New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede and by clinching the series 1-0. Following the dominating win, star for India in both teams, Ravichandran Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle and posted a hilarious photo on his stories that sent the netizens in frenzy. The picture was later shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India which received varied reactions from the cricket fans.

Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel can be seen posing with Kiwi cricketer Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra in the picture. The position in the picture creates a unique combination of names written behind the players’ jerseys, as it reads, ‘Axar’, ‘Patel’, ‘Ravindra’, and ‘Jadeja’. The names written on the back of the jerseys and their alignment in the picture, amused the cricket fans on Twitter while they also hailed all four cricketers for coincidentally being left-arm spinners.

How did the Patels & Ravindras perform during the India vs New Zealand Test series?

Each of the above-mentioned players contributed for their team’s cause during the ongoing Test series as Axar Patel finished the tournament with 124 runs and nine wickets to his name, which also included a five-for in the first Test. Ajaz Patel made the most no. of headlines during the second Test at Wankhede by picking a total of 14 wickets in the match, which included a historic 10-wicket haul while bowling in the first innings. At the same time, Rachin Ravindra earlier saved the first Test for New Zealand by denying India the last wicket they needed to win at Green Park. He later dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the third innings of the second Test by bowling him out and finishing with the figures of 3/56. Meanwhile, Jadeja took a total of five wickets in the Kanpur Test before being ruled out of the second Test due to an injury.

