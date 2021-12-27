R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur Discuss Dance Moves As Day 2 Of IND Vs SA Gets Washed Out

With Day 2 of the IND vs SA first Test match getting washed out due to heavy rain, Indian bowling duo R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur engaged in a fun chat, where they discussed the various dance steps they performed recently.

Thakur was seen alongside Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer when the trio danced to the famous 1973 song Koi Sehri Babu. Meanwhile, Ashwin has posted videos of him attempting dance moves alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya, among others.

R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur discuss their dance moves

In an interview posted by the BCCI on Monday, R Ashwin was in conversation with Shardul Thakur on a show that was titled 'Walk & Talk.' When Shardul asked Ashwin to explain his dance moves, the off-spinner replied,

"If I have to look back at it, I don't know whether you got motivated by my first video, which was on a song of actor Vijay, which is in fact quite popular. To be honest, this video of mine with Washi and Hari, it was there in my camera roll for long, but I didn't think of posting it. I decided to post it after I saw the video of you, Shreyas and Rohit dancing. It seemed very similar, but you guys were better choreographed and stuff like that."

The two then evaluated each other's dance moves, with Ashwin claiming that dancing did not come naturally to him. "Dance is something that is completely out of the syllabus for me. I look at myself, and I think I want to dance in a certain way, but I definitely cannot," said the off-spinner.

In response, Shardul said, "But you can surely move your shoulder quite well. Is that because of your bowling?" Ashwin then responded to the question by joking, "No, the step is like that. I think the actor Vijay got inspired by me and actually did it."

On an otherwise gloomy day in Centurion, here's something to brighten up your feed 👌🙂



Of dance moves, comebacks and more - here's a fun Walk & Talk, featuring @ashwinravi99 & @imShard. 👍 👍 - By @28anand



Full video 🔽 #TeamIndia #SAvINDhttps://t.co/3GKonIoqWb pic.twitter.com/LwR8ndGjLC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2021

IND vs SA Day 1 review: KL Rahul smacks century

Team India's stand-in vice-captain KL Rahul got the side off to a fantastic start as he scored a brilliant century. His 122 run knock off 248 deliveries included 16 boundaries and a six. He is still at the crease alongside Ajinkya Rahane, who has scored 40 runs of 41 balls so far. With Day 2 of the IND vs SA first washed out, India's score remains at 272 runs for the loss of three wickets.