Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his thoughts on the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 Retentions, which were announced by the original eight franchises as the deadline ended on November 30. Ashwin opined on the fact that Ben Stokes wasn’t retained by the Rajasthan Royals(RR) franchise, who retained skipper Sanju Samson, English batter Jost Buttler and young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, in a video uploaded on his official Youtube channel, Ashwin can be seen and heard shedding his thoughts on the stylish England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Explaining what he feels about Stokes’ omission, R Ashwin said, “We cannot ignore some factors. Ben Stokes has taken a lot of break from cricket of late citing mental health. Rajasthan Royals have stakeholders based in England. So it's possible they (Rajasthan Royals) might have had a word with Stokes about whether he would be able to give it his all if signed by them or if he would like a break during the IPL season." Stokes played only one game for the Royals in IPL 2021, before pulling out of the tournament due to injuries. He missed various series and tournaments for England and announced his return to the squad for the upcoming Ashes 2021.

Kumar Sangakkara's views on Ben Stokes-

At the same time, RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara also previously opined on the matter in a video uploaded by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter. Explaining the reason behind Ben Stokes’ omission, Sangakkara said, “Stokes is the best all-rounder I have seen in a very long time. [He's] an absolute match-winner and he has shown that for Rajasthan Royals. Absolutely brilliant as a team man, brilliant in a leadership role. He just brings his amazing energy to the field. We had to consider the number of retentions possible. Player availability, in terms of how much of the tournament that a player is available for”.

A look at Ben Stokes' IPL career-

Having played a single match in the 2021 season, Stokes has played only eight matches in the 2020 season and nine matches in the 2019 season. In his IPL career of five seasons, Stokes scored a total of 920 runs in a total of 43 matches and also dismissed a total of 28 wickets in total. He played his last full season in 2018 when he played a total of 13 matches in his first season for the Rajasthan Royals(RR).

