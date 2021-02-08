R Ashwin Shockingly Called '20 Years Older' By English Pundit Mark Butcher On Television

Former England cricketer Mark Butcher has criticised R Ashwin's fielding and took a sharp jibe at the off-spinner saying how he looks '20 years older than he really is'. Butcher made the remark after Ashwin dropped a difficult catch of Ben Stokes off his own bowling on Day 2 of the India vs England 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mark Butcher criticises R Ashwin after he drops Ben Stokes' catch off his own bowling

It all happened when Stokes who was batting on 31 hit the ball down the wicket, and Ashwin put his hand out to take the catch, however, he didn't have enough time to react as the chance went begging. While speaking to Star Sports, Butcher said that Ashwin was not the best mover in the Indian side.

The Englishman added that sometimes he feels Ashwin always looks like he’s 20 years older than he really is. According to Butcher, Ashwin has bowled a lot of overs and he’s looking a little tired but he said those are the kind of chances you desperately want to hang on to.

India vs England live score update

After gaining a massive lead of 241, England scored runs at a brisk rate and were eventually bowled out for 178. Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 whereas Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India with sensational figures of 6/11. India didn't have the best of starts to their second innings as they lost opener, Rohit Sharma, for 12. At Stumps on Day 4, India's scoreboard read 39/1 with the hosts needing another 381 runs on the final day. India have a herculean task in front of them to survive the final day on a turning Chepauk pitch. England, on the other hand, need 9 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

R Ashwin career stats

The Ashwin career stats in Test cricket make for a staggering read. The off-spinner has played 75 Tests where he has managed to bag 386 wickets at a splendid average of 25.48 to go with 28 five-wicket hauls. Ashwin is nearing the 400-wicket mark in the longest format of the game and when he achieves the feat, he will become the fourth Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417) to do so.

