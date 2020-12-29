R Ashwin Smashes Immense Muttiah Muralitharan Record After MCG Success

Indian bowler R Ashwin has been India's leading spinner in Test cricket for the major part of the last decade. Over the years, Ashwin has bamboozled batsmen with his spin variations and created several records. On Tuesday, during Day 4 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Ashwin created yet another world record as he surpassed legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (the highest wicket-taker in Tests) and became the bowler to dismiss most left-handed batsmen in Test cricket.

R Ashwin surpasses Muttiah Muralitharan to achieve unique feat

Ashwin achieved the unique feat when he dismissed Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for 10 to help India wrap Australia's second innings for 200. Hazlewood became Ashwin's 192nd left-handed victim which is the most for a bowler in Test cricket's history. The record was previously held by Muralitharan who claimed the wickets of 191 left-handers during his legendary career. England pacer James Anderson (186) is third on the list followed by Australian legends Glenn McGrath (172) and Shane Warne (172), and Indian veteran Anil Kumble (167).

Meanwhile, after bowling out Australia for 200, India were set a target of 70. The hosts chased the target comprehensively with eight wickets to spare. Shubman Gill scored 35* while Rahane hit 27* to guide India to a historic victory. Rahane was rightly adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant batting and excellent captaincy. Courtesy of the emphatic win, India have now drawn the series level with two games to go. It was a historic win for India at the iconic MCG as they came back strongly after their drubbing in the first Test in Adelaide where they recorded their lowest Test score (36).

Meanwhile, the Border-Gavaskar trophy now moves to Sydney where Australia and India will lock horns with each other in the third Test starting January 7. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test will commence at 5:00 AM. Both sides will want to win the contest and take the lead in the series.

R Ashwin wickets

Ashwin's wicket-count in the longest format of the game has reached a staggering 375 in 73 games, which makes him India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The off-spinner also has 150 and 52 wickets in 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is respectively.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

