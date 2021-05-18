R Ashwin Strongly Defends Doctors, Slams Public Criticism Of Healthcare System In India

India is still battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time of need, social media has become an important tool to extend support and spread awareness among people. Fans have seen Indian cricketers use their social media handles, particularly Twitter to share the messages of people in need. Indian right-arm spinner, R Ashwin is also putting his Twitter handle to good use by giving constant updates related to the coronavirus situation.

R Ashwin Twitter message in support of frontline workers

One such update saw the R Ashwin Twitter handle to give a message in support of the doctors and the healthcare system. R Ashwin took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the complaints of people who blame the authorities and the healthcare system for the lack of resources during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwin put forward the point that people are also responsible to follow the rules and regulations diligently before putting the blame on others.

We all have a lot of complaints! We all blame authorities and medical system with ease.



Remember: The authorities and medical system are standing tall and fighting our failure to follow rules and restrictions, it’s time to rake responsibility for our actions. https://t.co/NfzLdEmiaC — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 18, 2021

This tweet came in response to the information shared by columnist and writer, Sreedhar Pillai who stated that according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), 244 doctors had died during the second wave of the coronavirus. Ashwin came in support of the healthcare workers saying that they and standing tall and fighting the inefficiency of people to follow the rules and regulations. He also focused on the point that finding solutions during the time of need is a much powerful tool compared to blame and the frontline workers are the ones who are finding solutions.

R Ashwin is a part of the India squad for WTC Final that will go against New Zealand from June 18-22. Even though Ashwin is a part of the India squad for WTC Final, he is extending his support to those in need through his Twitter handle. R Ashwin was also the first Indian player to quit the IPL 2021 before its suspension to support his parents during Covid-19.

R Ashwin net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the R Ashwin net worth is estimated to be around INR 110 crore. Some of the R Ashwin net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. Ashwin is included in the Grade A category of the BCCI contract player list which gets him INR 5 crore annually. The R Ashwin house is a luxurious designer house in Chennai where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

