R Ashwin To Continue Mankading Batsmen Inspired From THIS Tweet Featuring Kapil Dev

Team India test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again spoken about mankading batsmen if given an opportunity to do so. Ashwin was on the receiving end on social media's jokes after mankeding England's wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2019. Currently, the cricketer is in England with the India team as they prepare for the Test series against England.

R Ashwin won't back out from Mankeding the batsmen

The latest mankeding debate started with a cricket fan posting a video of former Team India captain Kapil Dev running out Peter Kirsten during an ODI match when India toured South Africa in 1992-93. The footage shows Kapil Dev warning Peter Kirsten in match 1 for backing out too far out of his crease at the non-striker's end. However, in the second match, the former skipper runs out Kirsten, showing his aggression towards the batsmen.

Every One Know that Kapil Dev ManKaded Peter Kirsten in Tour Of South Africa 1992-93 & @therealkapildev looks angry after that. But Not many knew that He Warned Kirsten In Game 1 that's why he Out him in Game 2 & show his aggression on batsmen.

There is a footage from both Games. pic.twitter.com/Sz4xfc065N — Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 (@Zohaib1981) July 14, 2021

Another Twitter user backed Kapil Dev and wrote that what the former World Cup-winning skipper did was fair and he did it by not waiting for Kirsten to step out of the crease. He called the incident being in true spirit and tagged Ashwin in that post.

Kapil has played it very fair…by warning Kirsten once and not claiming the first time. More importantly he did it by NOT stopping and waiting for Kirsten to go out of the crease.This is in the true spirit. @ashwinravi99 @DineshKarthik @bhogleharsha @vijaylokapally @kartikmurali — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) July 14, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a witty reply to the user stating that he would seek his permission to Mankade batsmen and explained to him that the bowler needs to premeditate whether the batsmen will step out of the crease before the ball is bowled. He also asked the cricket fan to give his approval and not tell my parents about it.

I would do it again if a batsmen goes out of the crease. I would also like to seek your permission to do the same cos if a bowler needs to run a batter out that way, he/she needs to premeditate the same and hopefully you will approve of the same and not tell my parents about it. https://t.co/tGbMZuQFXc — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 14, 2021

Ashwin warms up for England series with 6 wicket haul in county match

Ashwin's preparation for Test series against England got off to a perfect start following his impressive performance for Surrey against Somerset in the county match. The off-spinner demolished Somerset's batting line-up and took 6 important wickets. Apart from the devastating spell Ashwin also became the first specialist slow bowler in the last 11 years to open the bowling in an English county game after Jeetan Patel in the year 2010. Ashwin picked up the wickets of Somerset wicket-keeper Davies, Tom Lammonby, skipper J Hildreth, Bartlett, van der Merwe, and Ben Green courtesy of which Somerset were bowled out at 69 runs in their second innings.

