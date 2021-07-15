Last Updated:

R Ashwin To Continue Mankading Batsmen Inspired From THIS Tweet Featuring Kapil Dev

Ravichandran Ashwin is currently in England with the Indian Test team that will be taking on England in the five-match Test series starting from August 4.

Team India test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again spoken about mankading batsmen if given an opportunity to do so. Ashwin was on the receiving end on social media's jokes after mankeding England's wicketkeeper-batsman, Jos Buttler, during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in 2019. Currently, the cricketer is in England with the India team as they prepare for the Test series against England.

R Ashwin won't back out from Mankeding the batsmen 

The latest mankeding debate started with a cricket fan posting a video of former Team India captain Kapil Dev running out Peter Kirsten during an ODI match when India toured South Africa in 1992-93. The footage shows Kapil Dev warning  Peter Kirsten in match 1 for backing out too far out of his crease at the non-striker's end.  However, in the second match, the former skipper runs out Kirsten, showing his aggression towards the batsmen. 

Another Twitter user backed Kapil Dev and wrote that what the former World Cup-winning skipper did was fair and he did it by not waiting for  Kirsten to step out of the crease. He called the incident being in true spirit and tagged Ashwin in that post. 

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a witty reply to the user stating that he would seek his permission to Mankade batsmen and explained to him that the bowler needs to premeditate whether the batsmen will step out of the crease before the ball is bowled. He also asked the cricket fan to give his approval and not tell my parents about it.

Ashwin warms up for England series with 6 wicket haul in county match

Ashwin's preparation for Test series against England got off to a perfect start following his impressive performance for Surrey against Somerset in the county match. The off-spinner demolished Somerset's batting line-up and took 6 important wickets. Apart from the devastating spell Ashwin also became the first specialist slow bowler in the last 11 years to open the bowling in an English county game after Jeetan Patel in the year 2010. Ashwin picked up the wickets of Somerset wicket-keeper Davies, Tom Lammonby, skipper J Hildreth, Bartlett, van der Merwe, and Ben Green courtesy of which Somerset were bowled out at 69 runs in their second innings.

