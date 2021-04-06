R Ashwin Vs Harbhajan Singh: Who Has Earned More From Playing IPL So Far?

R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh are among the greatest Indian off-spinners of all time. The two cricketers have also been among the most dexterous spin bowlers for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the IPL 2021 season, here is a look at the entire earnings of both, Delhi Capitals’ R Ashwin as well as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) latest recruit Harbhajan Singh.

Delhi Capitals squad and R Ashwin IPL salary across all seasons

R Ashwin made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008. He played for the MS Dhoni-led side till 2015 before joining the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant for 2016 and 2017 editions. R Ashwin was promoted as Kings XI Punjab’s (now Punjab Kings) captain for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

The right-arm spinner was then picked up by the Delhi Capitals at the 2020 auction, a team where he will reprise his role in the upcoming season as well. Across all IPL matches, Ashwin has collected 138 wickets at an impressive average of 26.81. As per the IPL auction and retention as well as reports from the InsideSport, the combined R Ashwin IPL salary amounts to INR 72.40 crore, including his earnings for the upcoming season.

A look at IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Manimaran Siddharth, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Vinod, Ripal Patel and Sam Billings.

KKR squad 2021 and Harbhajan Singh IPL salary since debut

Much like R Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh has also made his debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament. He spent 10 years at the Mumbai Indians camp, where he also served as a skipper on a temporary basis and lifted the IPL title on three occasions under the guidance of Rohit Sharma. Singh later joined CSK for three years before finding his 2021 base at KKR.

Harbhajan Singh has taken 150 wickets in his IPL career so far. His IPL salary across all seasons amounts to INR 58.14 crore, i.e. more than INR 14 crore short of R Ashwin’s earning. Combined IPL salary aside, here is a look at the Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 salary.

A look at IPL 2021 KKR squad

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

