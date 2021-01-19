R Ashwin's Wife Reveals Daughters' Adorable Reaction To Cheteshwar Pujara Suffering Blows

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara played a crucial role in India's historic three-wicket win over Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday. The right-hander scored a valiant half-century (56 off 211 balls) and ensured that India didn't lose the plot during a mammoth run chase. Notably, this was Pujara's slowest half-century in the format which came off 200 balls.

R Ashwin's daughters worried about Cheteshwar Pujara getting hit by Australian pacers

However, it wasn't an easy ride for Pujara by any means who was barraged with countless bouncers, some of which ended up hitting him. Despite copping several blows on his arm, head, chest and fingers, the right-handed batsman had stayed put at the crease for more than 200 deliveries, keeping Indian in the hunt to win the all-important series-defining Test.

Pujara was unfazed by the blows he received from the Australian pace attack as he kept going in his own style, which frustrated the Australian bowlers. The Saurashtra lad came into bat early on Day 5 after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Pat Cummins with just 18 runs on the board. Pujara, along with the young Shubman Gill, started resurrecting the Indian innings as they stitched a solid 114-run partnership at a quick rate to bring the hosts back into the game. The right-hander played a solid knock of 56 runs off 211 balls before he was trapped in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins.

Despite Pujara's immense grit and determination, fans were worried about the batsman because of the numerous blows he had copped. R Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan was also among the people who tweeted about the blows that Pujara was receiving. She took to Twitter and revealed that her daughters were asking about the reason behind ball hitting Pujara time and again. Prithi Narayanan also said that her daughters wanted to go to the ground and check on the batsman.

"Why is the ball hitting him again and again? They don't like him?" My girls are upset and want to go to the stadium and check on Pujara uncle rn. 😭 — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 19, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara stats

Pujara is a Test cricket aficionado who has been India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game for almost a decade. The Pujara stats in Tests are incredible. Pujara has played 80 Tests, scoring 6030 runs at an impressive average of 47.9 with 18 hundreds and 28 fifties.

