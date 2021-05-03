Rabada, Agarwal Discuss DC Vs PBKS Match, Say 'atmosphere Great In Delhi Dressing Room'

After Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday, DC pacer Kagiso Rabada and PBKS stand-in skipper Mayank Agarwal opened up on their team's performances in a post-match review talking about how the exit of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle turned out to be a turning point for Punjab.

Talking about his team's performance, Kagiso Rabada remarked that there were no easy games in IPL, but since they had a young team the atmosphere was great at the moment.

"The atmosphere is great the moment, it is a young team and we have come of some good performances. There are no easy games in the IPL, even against you guys, it was not an easy game," Rabada told Agarwal. "It was great to get that wicket of Gayle, two wickets in the powerplay makes it tough for the batting team. You batted really well, dropped at deep-point, and it turned out to be your day. You whacked me for two sixes," he added

Mayank Agarwal lauded Delhi's batting line-up sharing how the exit of Gayle was harsh on the team which was also missing skipper KL Rahul in action. "It felt nice, it was a little tough initially, with the way you guys bowled in the powerplay, it was not easy. You guys bowled great lengths and nothing was easy for us. With that said, getting Univere Boss early was a little harsh on us. I will be wary of the next time we face you. We are upbeat about things, there are a lot of good things that we are doing and we are keeping a positive mindset," Agarwal told Rabad.

Delhi Capitals beats Punjab Kings

Chasing a target of 166/6 posed by Punjab Kings largely owing to Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten 99, Delhi Capitals bagged quick and successive runs cantering to victory in just 17.4 overs. The strong opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stormed onto PBKS registering a knock of 39, and 69 respectively.

DC continued to bag maximums and boundaries even with the few dismissals. Pant walked onto the field smashing a six and a four within the first 6 deliveries that he faced. West Indian batsman Shimron Hetmyer ultimately took Delhi home with 14 balls to spare smashing two sixes and a four in the 18th over.

On the other hand, Punjab bowlers Chris Jordon, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith failed to dent Delhi's batting line-up and returned with only one wicket each. The win has now placed Delhi Capitals on top of the IPL 2021 Points Table. Delhi Capitals will now face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium for their next IPL fixture.