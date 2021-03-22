Radha Yadav Makes India Proud, Becomes World's No.1 In HUGE Aspect Of Women's T20I Cricket

20-year-old left-arm spinner Radha Yadav has impressed cricket enthusiasts with her consistent performance. She has played a major role in the success of Indian Women in the recent past, and her exploits with the ball in the shortest format have received immense appreciation from all corners. The talented youngster bowled a tidy spell in the India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd T20 on Sunday, and during the game claimed a stellar individual record.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Radha Yadav claims significant Women's T20I record

Radha Yadav has had a fantastic start to her career and she has already emerged to be the vital cog for India Women in the shortest format of the game. Along with bowling tight spells in the middle, Yadav has a penchant for claiming crucial dismissals as well. The bowler, after the India Women vs South Africa Women match, has now become the player with a wicket in most consecutive innings in Women T20Is.

The spinner has picked up at least a single wicket in 24 innings now and has surpassed Australia's Megan Schutt, who held the top position in the list. Megan Schutt has achieved the feat in 23 innings on the trot, and India's Radha Yadav has zoomed past the Australian star. The finger spinner finished with decent figures of 1/25 during the second T20I against South Africa Women at Lucknow.

India vs South Africa schedule

The two teams were slated to battle it out in as many as eight white-ball matches in India. South Africa Women have dominated the hosts with their stunning performances in the tour. India Women could only win a single ODI encounter and ended up losing the five-match series to the visitors. They now have surprisingly lost the T20I series as well after they ended up on the losing side in the first two fixtures of the three-match series.

Despite having prominent players of the format like Shefali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol, India Women have looked lacklustre against South Africa Women in both formats. They still have a chance of salvaging their pride by comprehensively winning the last encounter of the series. According to the India vs South Africa schedule, the two nations will meet for their final T20I fixture on Tuesday, March 23 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Image source: Radha Yadav Instagram