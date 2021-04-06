Rahane Emulates Steve Smith's 'shadow Batting'; DC Ignites Competition Between Stalwarts

With just days to go for the IPL 2021, veteran Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane was seen getting into the groove ahead of Delhi's first game against three-time champions CSK. In a sneak peek video shared by the Capitals on Twitter, Rahane was caught emulating Steven Smith's iconic 'shadow batting' during the franchises' practice session in Mumbai. The Australian, known for his unusual antics, is often seen shadow batting ahead of games and in several clips.

With Smith joining Rahane at the Delhi Capitals this season and the Indian emulating the Australian's antics, the franchise sparked off a social media war as it shared the clip of Rahane shadow batting. While several fans made their pick, netizens also expressed excitement to see the duo take the field together in the upcoming games. Here's how netizens reacted:

can't wait to see them both playing togetherðŸ˜ — Rishabh (@HereComesTrophy) April 6, 2021

@ajinkyarahane88 @DelhiCapitals Want to see his classic square of the wicket shot. — Nikhil Ajmire (@nik_ajmire) April 6, 2021

I would prefer playing Ajinkya. He is a Mumbai lad and knows Wankhede very well. — Dilip Sase (@DilipSase) April 6, 2021

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021

While Delhi was jolted with a severe blow as skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament, however, the franchise eyes crossing the line this time under young Rishabh Pant. Delhi had ended second to Mumbai Indians last season. While the squad hasn't seen any major changes since the last year, the batting department has been boosted with the likes of Sam Billings and Steven Smith. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan would be hoping to get the squad off to a fiery start at the top of order while Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant would provide the blitz required in the middle.

The franchise also boasts of a lethal pace attack with Proteas duo of Kagiso Rabada and Andrich Nortje as the leading speed guns and R Ashwin and Amit Mishra's mastery in the spin department. However, the franchise has suffered another blow as Axar Patel has contracted the Coronavirus and shall miss out the first fixture against CSK in Mumbai.

IPL & COVID

The Coronavirus has rocked the marquee T20 league slated to get underway from April 9 onwards. With the COVID-19 cases witnessing an unprecedented surge, concerns have been raised over the capability of venues like Mumbai to host the tournament without any hiccups. So far, three players have already pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Apart from that several players including Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel have also contracted the infection just days before their first game. As per reports, BCCI is closely monitoring the situation in Mumbai and has already placed Hyderabad on stand-by to host Wankhede's fixtures.