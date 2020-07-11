Rahane Eyes ODI Comeback, Reveals He's Mentally Preparing Himself To Play All Formats

Team India's Ajinkya Rahane revealed that he was 'mentally preparing' himself to play all three formats of the game and said that he backed his instinct to make a comeback to ODI cricket. Rahane, widely regarded as a Test specialist, last played in the white-ball format in February 2018. India's ODI side looks like a comfortably-settled unit, having found their near-perfect number four batsman in the form of Shreyas Iyer and a solid opener-cum-wicketkeeper in KL Rahul. The Men in Blue's all-round prowess, consisting of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, and more, are powerhouses with the bat and have proved their mantle on many occasions, thus making Rahane's comeback to the shorter formats of the game tougher.

'Mentally I am preparing to play all the formats'

Speaking to former Indian wicketkeeper deep Dasgupta on ESPN CricInfo's chat show, Ajinkya Rahane expressed confidence in returning to ODIs and said that he backed his instincts to play in the shorter format of the game. The right-handed batsman revealed that he was mentally preparing himself to play across all three formats of the game and was focusing on staying positive, both about himself and his abilities. Talking about where would prefer batting in the order in ODIs, Rahane said that he had been used to playing both as an opener and in the middle-order and hence did not mind playing at either positions.

"It is very hard to suddenly open the innings and adjust to it after you have been batting at No. 4 for a while, which I had done. It is hard to say which position I prefer. I can do well in both," said Rahane who has played 90 ODIs.

Asked about his approach in T20 cricket, he said, "I don't try and copy anyone in T20 cricket. My cricketing shots are inside out, behind the bowler, and other shots I have developed. "I think if you are sure of your shots, you should back them. If I am playing 18 overs, I aim to see how I can get my strike rate to 150-160."

"Sometimes the shots you play in T20s don't look good. But Rahul (Dravid) bhai told me not to bother about what the shots look like, whether it's bad or looks bad from outside. He said it does not matter. He said in T20 cricket, one needs to watch the ball and hit it," he added.

